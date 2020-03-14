Looking back at the five remaining Valley basketball teams looking for state title if season continues

We took a look back at the seasons of the teams left alive for a state championship after the OHSAA and PIAA have paused their seasons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the seasons are on hold, there are technically five Valley basketball teams left alive in search for a state championship.

Two girls teams and three boys teams.

In Ohio, the West Branch girls were moments away from playing their state semifinal game against Dayton Carroll Thursday.

The Warriors have been one of the best in the area this season, 24 and 3 on the year including just one loss in 2020 and a 3-game season sweep of rival Salem and an EBC title.

“The EBC started last year and Salem was the champion,” said Warriors head coach Walt DeShields earlier this season. “And you know coming into this season, we were one game behind them last year so that was one of our big goals this year to get an EBC championship and we got the outright championship tonight.”

Now West Branch will have to wait and see if they get a chance to capture their second state championship.

“I mean disappointment,” said Warriors’ senior Carly Scarpitti Thursday. “Even more when we heard the news of no fans because all we wanted to do was just play again as a team together and we can’t do that anymore so obviously we’re really sad.

Also left alive in Ohio are the Chaney boys. The Cowboys sit in the Regionals for the first time since 2001 after the captured their fist District championship in nearly 20 years.

Coach “I have no words right now,” said Chaney head coach Marlon McGaughy after their district championship. “I am a little chocked up. My players are all crying, how do you cry when you win? That is how much it means to us.”

Chaney has won 12 of their last 15 games and if the tournament gets back underway, they will try and take down state power St. Vincent-St. Mary who has been in the state final four for each of the last four seasons.

Over in Pennsylvania three teams remain alive, all within three miles of one another.

The Farrell boys topped Ridgway on Wednesday and are back in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Steelers have rolled off 10 of their last 11 after starting the season just 2 and 5.

They are scheduled to take on Our Lady of Sacred Heart from the Pittsburgh area in the quarterfinals.

The other boys team left standing are the Hickory boys.

The Hornets have won 19 of their last 20 and have rolled to the state quarterfinals, winning their first two state tournament games by a combined 29 points.

“It is just huge I am so happy for these boys,” said Hornets head coach Chris Mele on Wednesday after their win. “Proud of these boys. They fought, this is a very good Huntington basketball team that you saw from the start. The boys just got after it, defensively, to shut them down and hold them into the 40’s is a big feat because they are averaging 60 to 70 points per game.”

And the final team looking for a state title if the tournament resume are the Kennedy Catholic girls.

The Golden Eagles are 22 and 3 on the season and have just one loss in 2020.

They are led by YSU recruit Malia Magestro who has hit over 100 threes and is averaging over 26 points per game this season. If things resume, they will have a date with District 9 winners Coudersport in the Class A quarterfinals.