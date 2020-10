Watch the video above for the top five plays from the action in Week 8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The playoffs are in full swing in Ohio for high school football teams. Those with a BYE last week saw their first action of the postseason this week.

That brought many big plays throughout the Valley. Sports Team 27 shot 17 games this past week, and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best in our Top Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above for the top five plays from the action in Week 8.