Look back at Thanksgiving Day games featuring Steelers & Browns

Steelers won their last Turkey Day matchup in 2016

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Despite the fact that neither of the area’s NFL teams will be participating on Thanksgiving this year. Here’s a look back at the Steelers and the Browns Turkey Day contests beginning with the 1966 game at Dallas (the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game) up through the Steelers 21-point win in 2016 to cap a day of football.

November 24, 2016

Steelers 28 Colts 7

…Antonio Brown caught 3 of Ben Roethlisberger’s offerings for touchdowns as the Steelers defeated Indianapolis 28-7. Le’Veon Bell also churned out 120 rushing yards while scoring a touchdown as well. Colts QB Scott Tolzien tossed 2 picks and threw for 205 yards.

November 28, 2013

Ravens 22 Steelers 20

…Baltimore went up 13-0 midway through the 3rd quarter before holding off a Steeler rally for a 2-point win. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger completed 28 of 44 passing for 257 yards. Le’Veon Bell gained 73 yards on the ground and 63 yards through the air. Torrey Smith, Ravens’ WR, caught 6 of 10 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.

November 26, 1998

Lions 19 Steelers 16 (OT)

…Jason Hanson booted through a 42-yard kick to give the Lions the 19-16 win in overtime. The game was marred by the overtime coin flip. The coin landed on tails and Phil Luckett awarded the toss to the Lions. Steelers’ captain Jerome Bettis said he called ‘tails’; however, Luckett insisted that Bettis had called ‘heads/tails’. Steeler QB Kordell Stewart threw for 225 yards. Charlie Batch, Lions’ QB, threw for 236 yards.

November 28, 1991

Cowboys 20 Steelers 10

..Michael Irvin caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Steve Beuerlein in the 4th quarter to extend the lead to 20-10. Warren Williams ran a 3-yard touchdown scamper for the Steelers to give them their lone 6-point score.

November 23, 1989

Lions 13 Browns 10

…Eddie Murray kicked the game winning field goal (35 yards) in the 3rd quarter to give the Lions the advantage for good. Cleveland QB Bernie Kosar threw for 296 yards on 28 of 38 passes. Lions RB Barry Sanders gained 145 yards on 28 carries.

November 24, 1983

Lions 45 Steelers 3

…Steelers turned the ball over 5 times and finished with just 10 first downs. Frank Pollard led Pittsburgh with 82 yards rushing. Detroit saw QB Eric Hipple throw for 2 scores and Billy Sims ran for another 2 while amassing 106 rushing yards.

November 25, 1982

Cowboys 31 Browns 14

…Dallas jumped out to a 31-0 lead entering the final quarter. Tony Dorsett ran for 116 yards and scored twice. Danny White completed 13 of 22 and tossed 2 touchdown passes. Browns’ quarterbacks Brian Sipe (85 yards) and Paul McDonald (151 yards) combined to complete 20 of 38 and tossed 4 interceptions.

November 24, 1966

Cowboys 26 Browns 14

…Dallas outscored the Browns, 13-0, in the second half to post their 8th victory of the year. Danny Villanueva kicked 4 field goals for the Cowboys. Cowboys’ RB Don Perkins ran for 111 yards. Leroy Kelly, Browns RB, gained 115 yards on the ground.