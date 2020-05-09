Longtime Valley coach and educator passes away at 80 years old

Richard Scarbrough passed away Friday at the age of 80

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Valley football coach and educator Richard Scarbrough passed away Friday at the age of 80.

Scarbrough was a 1958 graduate of McDonald High School and after graduating college in 1962, he returned to the Valley to coach football, basketball and track.

He was also a high school principal around the area until his retirement in 1991.

In his career, Scarbrough made stops at Mineral Ridge, Cardinal Mooney, Crestview and his alma mater McDonald.

He helped win a state football title as a coach in the ’70s.

Arrangements are pending at Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home in Salem.