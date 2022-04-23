COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Longtime Valley boys basketball coach John Cullen was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Saturday night in Columbus.

Cullen has spent 39 years coaching and has been a head coach at Badger, Brookfield, Canfield and South Range.

Currently he is an assistant under Jeff Brink at Springfield.

As a head coach, Cullen has racked up 597 wins and seven district championships.

He has also spent time in the college ranks as an assistant coach to Bob Boldon at Youngstown State for three years.