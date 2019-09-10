Longtime sportscaster, Cleveland Cavaliers announcer Fred McLeod dies

McLeod was the Cavaliers television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Ohio since the 2006 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers’ and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod has died.

The Cavaliers made the announcement Tuesday on its website. The website didn’t specify how McLeod died, only saying that he died suddenly on Monday.

The 67-year-old was born and grew up near Strongsville, Ohio. He was the Cavaliers television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Ohio since the 2006 season. He was about to embark on his 14th consecutive season, and 15th overall, as he served in the same capacity with the Cavs during the 1979-80 season.

Prior to returning home to Cleveland, he was an announcer for the Detroit Pistons, spending 22 seasons there. He also was a TV announcer for the Cleveland Indians in 1979.

