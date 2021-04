FILE (2018) : Phil Coyne, an usher for the Pittsburgh Pirates for over 70 years, celebrated his 100th birthday at PNC Park before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Coyne retired earlier that year.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Coyne began working for the Pirates in 1936

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An usher who spent more than 80 years guiding Pittsburgh Pirates fans to their seats through varying stages of success and failure by the team has died.

Phil Coyne was 102. The team said Coyne died Friday.

For the next eight decades he served as a fixture in the stands as the franchise moved from Forbes Field to Three Rivers Stadium to PNC Park.

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting called Coyne a true legend.