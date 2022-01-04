BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Cleveland Browns radio broadcaster Doug Dieken has announced that he will retire after Sunday’s game.

Dieken has spent 50 years with the Browns organization.

“It’s been a great ride” Dieken said in a release. “I want to thank the Browns’ fans for accepting me first as a player and then as a broadcaster. I’ve had the most fantastic teammates on the field, in the radio booth, and in the community to make the last 50 years fun. We didn’t get the wins we all hoped for, but I feel like I’m leaving a winner because of my association with the organization and the great fans who listen to our broadcasts.”

He was a player for Cleveland from 1971-1984, starting 194 straight games at left tackle.

The Browns will honor Dieken during Sunday’s regular season finale against the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.