WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Steve Arnold has confirmed to Sports Team 27 that he is stepping down as Warren Harding’s head football coach.

He has spent the past 35 seasons as a coach at Warren Harding, previously serving as head basketball coach for 10 seasons before taking over the football program.

“I’ve been blessed,” Arnold told Sports Team 27. “I don’t know too many people who have been a head coach in a school like Warren G. Harding and been successful. I’ve been blessed. It’s been a heck of a journey for me.”

Arnold led the Raiders program for 12 seasons, leading Harding to a record of 69-60 with eight postseason appearances.

Harding finished the 2023 campaign with a record of 5-7 with one playoff victory.

A search for Arnold’s replacement as head football coach is beginning immediately.

Warren Harding Athletic Director Bill Nicholson is also taking a new assignment as an administrator within the district.