COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran coach Paul Cusick has decided to step down as the head football coach at Crestview High School.

The school made the official announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Cusick spent a total of 24 seasons heading up the Rebels’ program. Under his watch, Crestview has amassed an overall record of 177-86.

“We recognize how extraordinary it is to have such a long-standing coach,” Superintendent Dan Hill said. “He has had a successful run and has led our boys to an impressive number of victories during his time here.”

He has led the program to 11 league titles, 17 playoff appearances and three regional runner-up finishes. He also earned Coach of the Year honors 14 times.

“We wish Coach Cusick all the best as he takes this step back to spend more time with his wife and children,” Hill added. “We recognize that it won’t be an easy task to fill the role of such a long-standing member of our Rebel family.”

Cusick will remain in his current position as Crestview’s athletic director.