WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Wellsville boys head basketball coach David “Bug” Thompson officially stepped down on Monday.

The 1972 Wellsville graduate led the Tigers’ program for 19 seasons as head basketball coach.

During his career, he piled up a total of 322 wins.

“It’s just time to give someone else a chance to coach at Wellsville,” Thompson told Sports Team 27.

Wellsville finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 17-7.

Thompson says he is not ruling out a return to coaching in the future.