YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Cardinal Mooney head softball coach Mark Rinehart has announced his retirement from coaching.

He has led the Cardinals’ program since 1990, posting a record of 478-252.

“I got to coach for a third of a century at the best school in Ohio, have considerable success and go out on my own terms. It’s hard to beat that,” Rinehart said.

Under his watch, Cardinal Mooney has posted winning seasons in 31 of the last 33 seasons. During that time, the Cardinals have won 16 sectional championships, six Steel Valley Conference titles, five trips to the district final, two district championships and a regional final appearance (2005).

Rinehart is currently the longest-tenured teacher at Cardinal Mooney High School.