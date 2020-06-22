‘Long time coming’: Warren native headed to Ohio State Hall of Fame

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Ohio State University announced its 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class, the 12 inductees this year included Warren native Aaron Brown.

Brown had a big impact here in the Valley during his high school days in the early 1970s. He was named Ohio’s lineman of the year in 1973. Brown also helped lead Warren Western Reserve to a perfect 12-0 season in 1972, capturing the first tournament state championship in Ohio history.

Brown, who now lives and teaches in Florida, said he’s been waiting 43 years to get that call from Ohio State, and he and his family were overjoyed when it finally came.

“I feel like it was [a] long time coming, 43 years,” Brown said. “I had guys calling me, ‘You didn’t make it again, you didn’t make it again. I can’t believe that man,’ and I’d say, you know, I just have to be patient. I just want to be able to accept the award and be alive.”

Brown was a three-year starter at nose tackle and a First Team All-American at Ohio State. He recorded over 300 tackles with the Buckeyes and won, or shared, the Big Ten title all four of his seasons in Columbus.

This fall, he’ll be honored for those accomplishments and hopefully introduced in person at Ohio Stadium.

“It’s a wonderful sight when you look up there and you see 103,000 fans in the stands,” Brown said. “I recall my first year when I was down there, I was just in awe. We were running out before the first game and I was looking up at the fans in the stands and I tripped and fell. I thought I was going to be crushed by the 50 people behind me.”

Brown added, “I’ve already talked to a couple of guys that called me and said, ‘We’re going to do our best to get as many people as we can from ’74-’77 down there and be part of what’s taking place.’ So if and when that happens, I will be overjoyed.”

Brown and his family have been invited to the Ohio State Hall of Fame banquet in late September and will be introduced to the home crowd at Ohio Stadium during halftime of the Rutgers game.