CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw has signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

The 35-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland after a brief stint with Colorado and Seattle.

Shaw struggled with the Guardians in 2022, posting a 5.40 ERA with 58 1/3 innings of work.

The veteran right-hander led the American League in appearances three times and was also led all of Major League Baseball in that category twice.

Shaw has played 12 seasons in the Major League, amassing a record of 43-45 with a 3.92 ERA with 15 saves. He has struck out 637 batters in 714.2 innings.