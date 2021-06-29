Long-time Cardinal Mooney head coach announces retirement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Al Francischelli announced his retirement as head baseball coach at Cardinal Mooney High School.

Francischelli spent 15 seasons heading up the Cardinals’ program from 2007-2021 (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

He led Cardinal Mooney to a record of 231-107 overall, for a .683 winning percentage.

He posted a record of 17-9 at Mooney during the 2021 campaign, with an appearance in the district final.

During his time as head coach, Francischelli amassed nine appearances in the district championship game, one district title and one appearance in the regional championship game.