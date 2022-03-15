BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 21 seasons, Boardman wrestling head coach Dom Mancini is stepping down.

“I still love the sport of wrestling, so I don’t see myself leaving the sport,” Mancini said. “Maybe a different opportunity.”

Mancini took over the Spartans’ program in 2001. He served as head coach for 17 years and co-head coach with his brother, Frank, for four seasons.

During that span, he helped develop over 26 state qualifiers, 16 state placers and one state champion: Justin Powell (2007).

Under his leadership, Boardman went 11 years in a row with at least one wrestler placing at the state tournament.

“I obviously put a lot of time into it,” Mancini added. “Building a good team is the biggest struggle. You’re always struggling to get guys in every weight class, so we ended up a program that would take an individual wrestler and take them as far as they could go. We did well with the kids that were really committed to the sport.”

Mancini also coached his two sons, Nick and Vince, while at Boardman.

“Those were the best days coaching my kids,” he said. “We didn’t just wrestle during the season. We traveled all over the county. Obviously when you have your own kids that are interested in the sport, it was just great.”

Mancini wrestled at Boardman and was a state runner-up in 1982. He was a three-year starter and two-year captain at Youngstown State and a one-year starter at Ohio University.

In December of 2019, Mancini was tabbed as the wrestling head coach at Eastern Gateway Community College. However, one month later, EGCC dropped the program.

Mancini’s brother Frank is also stepping down from the Spartans’ coaching staff.