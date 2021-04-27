Long stars in Columbiana’s victory over Wellsville

Junior Tori Long struck out 15 while finishing with four hits (all for extra bases)

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Tori Long starred in the Clippers’ 15-0 win over Wellsville on Tuesday.

Long tossed seven innings of four-hit ball while striking out 15 batters. Long also went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two triples as he drove in five runs and scored five times.

Columbiana improved to 12-3 overall.

Davanzo finished with three hits, which included a triple and a double. Mackenzi Gamble, Maci Linhart, Madeline Hitchcock and Alaina Johnston all had two hits apiece. The Clippers finished with 16 hits total as a team.

Columbiana will travel to play Beaver Local on Thursday.

