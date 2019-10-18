Miller scores twice; Wilmington extends lead

A pair of long drives has Wilmington ahead

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington looks to continue their perfect season as they visit the 6-2 Hickory Hornets.

Wilmington received the opening kickoff and turned in a drive which took almost 10 minutes and included 16 plays for 67 yards. Darren Miller capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run give the Greyhounds a 7-0 advantage.

Another long offensive possession is on Wilmington’s agenda. This time, the ‘Hounds used 12 plays for 80 yards as Miller, again, went in for the score. This drive took 7 minutes.

To close out the half, Daniel Hartwell gave Wilmington a three-score lead as he connected on a 31-yard field goal to send the Greyhounds to the half – 17-0.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 4-yard TD run (W 7-0, 2:13)

Second Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 10-yard TD run (W 14-0, 5:03)

W – Daniel Hartwell, 31-yard FG (W 17-0, 0:09)