COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The lone member of the Southington wrestling team Landen Duncan finished as the runner-up in the 120-pound weight class at the OHSAAA Division III state wrestling tournament.

This was Duncan’s third trip to the state tournament.

The Wildcat standout fell to Dillon Campbell of Legacy Christian High School in the championship match Sunday night.

Campbell would take a 2-0 lead midway through the first period before getting a pin at the 1:07 mark.

The loss moves Duncan to 35-6 on the year while Campbell improved to 36-2.