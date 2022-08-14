SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Webb allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win.

He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend.

Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save.

Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout.

But Rodolfo Castro lined to left for the final out.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo homer, helping San Francisco to its fifth win in seven games.