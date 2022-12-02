EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Leading by two points at halftime (22-20), Lisbon pulled away to stay unbeaten, 49-39, over East Palestine.

Logan Stauffer led the way with 19 points, knocking down four three-pointers. He also hauled down seven rebounds. Luke Kraft and Trevor Siefke each scored 10 points apiece.

The Blue Devils are now 3-0 and will take on Columbiana on Tuesday at home.

East Palestine’s senior guard Weston Jones made a trio of three-point shots to lead the Bulldogs with 17 points.

The Bulldogs will play at Valley Christian on Tuesday.