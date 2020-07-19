Locked in on another deep run; Springfield’s loaded entering the new season

NEW MIDDLETOWN Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers are focused on returning to the state title game this December. “I don’t think our kids were satisfied, walking off the field after that game,” said Coach Sean Guerriero. “Having that bad taste in their mouth, they still have something to prove and, hopefully, we’ll be fortunate enough to get back there.”

The program welcomes 56 players into camp this summer. “That success brought the level of competition up,” Guerriero says. “Just knowing you’re fighting for a spot or you got two or three kids fighting, it definitely brings up the competition level.”

Springfield’s road back begins at home on August 28 against South Range.

2019 Record: 14-1 (7-0), 1st place in MVAC

Head Coach: Sean Guerriero, 14th season (84-55)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 38.9 (4th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 14.7 (8th in Area)

Total Offense: 352.0

Rushing Offense: 202.2

Passing Offense: 149.8

What you need to know about Springfield’s offense

-The Tigers’ junior quarterback and Big 22 standout Beau Brungard returns after a brilliant 2019 campaign. He completed 65.6% of his tosses (139-213) for 2245 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 1001 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns. Senior Austin Tindell ran for an average of 7.3 yards per carry (98 attempts, 713 yards) while scoring 8 touchdowns. The receiving core should be solid with the return of Clayton Medvec (274 receiving yards) and Mitchell Seymour (175 receiving yards). Up front, the Tigers welcome back senior Brady Brungard to anchor the line.

The Tigers have averaged over 28-points per game in each of the past 7 years.

What you need to know about Springfield’s defense

-Despite losing 6 of their top 9 tacklers, the Tigers’ defense returns All-League First-Team linebacker Clayton Nezbeth – who led the team in tackles with 153 and 9 for a loss. Bo Snyder and Michael Wagner each return after posting 83 and 60 tackles apiece. Brady Brungard (37 tackles), Lukas Yemma (2 INTs) and Mitchell Seymour (39 tackles) are all back as well.

In each of the past three years, Springfield has allowed less than 17-points per game each year. Last year, the defense gave up 14.7 points while limiting 6 of their opponents to single digits. In 2018, the Tigers permitted just 7 points per game and in 2017 held their foes to 16.5.

Springfield’s Key Player(s)

-Junior quarterback Beau Brungard was a Third-Team All-State signal caller last fall. Many believe he’ll duplicate that success in 2020.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – South Range

Sept. 4 – Brookfield

Sept. 11 – at Columbiana

Sept. 18 – Lowellville

Sept. 25 – at Waterloo

Oct. 2 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 9 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 16 – Sebring

Oct. 23 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 30 – McDonald

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – vs. South Range (at home)

…Late in the season, the MVAC title will be on the line when the Tigers meet a couple of the perennial powers in the league. For Coach Guerriero, the season begins in week one (just like for everyone else). Can’t slip up early in the schedule with so much on the line this year.

Since 2006, Springfield’s leading passer

2019 – Beau Brungard, 2245 yards (27 TDs)

2018 – Brannon Brungard, 1111 (18 TDs)

2017 – Brannon Brungard, 1194 (16 TDs)

2016 – Brannon Brungard, 1158 (15 TDs)

2015 – Graham Mincher, 1514 (13 TDs)

2014 – Graham Mincher, 1205 (10 TDs)

2013 – Graham Mincher, 750 (7 TDs)

2012 – Hunter Snyder, 681 (2 TDs)

2011 – Nick Russell, 2377 (20 TDs)

2010 – Brad Ferraro, 873 (6 TDs)

2009 – Brad Ferraro, 1032 (7 TDs)

2008 – Matt Evans, 1152 (5 TDs)

2007 – Nate Schuler, 1755 (8 TDs)

2006 – Nate Schuler, 1306 (13 TDs)