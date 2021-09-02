YSU rallies late; Penguins win overtime thriller in season opener

YSU rallied for a thrilling 44-41 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Colt McFadden kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime to lift Youngstown State to a 44-41 win over Incarnate Word in the 2021 regular season opener on Thursday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

Trailing 41-38 with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Penguins drove down the field, and McFadden kicked the game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation, sending the game to OT.



YSU running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

The Penguins opened the scoring in the first quarter on Demeatric Crenshaw’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Oliver, giving the Penguins a 7-0 lead.

Later in first, Crenshaw added a 5-yard touchdown run, giving YSU a 14-0 advantage.

The Cardinals answered back with less than a minute to play in the quarter. Kevin Browns ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

The Penguins increased their lead to 17-14 on McFadden’s 27-yard field goal.

UIW quarterback Cameron Ward hit Darion Chafin on a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 YSU.

Ward later connected with Taylor Grimes on a 9-yard touchdown strike, giving the Cardinals a 21-17 lead.

McLaughlin scampered 72 yards to the endzone, giving the Penguins a 24-21 lead at halftime.

McLaughlin capped off an 8-minute drive in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 31-21 in favor of YSU.

Incarnate Word responded with a 10-play drive, which was capped off by Browns’ 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no-good, and YSU still held a 31-27 advantage.

The Cardinals recaptured the lead late in the third quarter on Ward’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chafin, which put IWU ahead 34-31 at the end of three quarters.

Ward connected with Trevor Begue on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, giving the Cardinals a 41-38 advantage.

YSU is now 1-0 on the season. The Penguins return to action on Saturday, September 11 on the road at Michigan State.