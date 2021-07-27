YSU Football picked to finish ninth in preseason poll

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team was picked ninth out of eleven teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll released Tuesday.

For the first time since joining the league back in 2008, South Dakota State was picked first in the preseason poll. The Jackrabbits reached the FCS National Championship game during the spring season.

The following is the complete MVFC preseason poll:

1. South Dakota State

2. North Dakota State

3. North Dakota

4. Southern Illinois

5. UNI

6. Missouri State

7. Illinois State

8. South Dakota

9. Youngstown State

10. Indiana State

11. Western Illinois



YSU Senior Linebacker Grant Dixon was named a preseason first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection. He led the Penguins with 55 tackles during the spring season.

Tackle Dan Becker, running back Jaleel McLaughlin and safety Zaire Jones were named preseason second team.