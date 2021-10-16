YSU bowling claims top seed heading into final day of tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University kicked off their 2021-22 campaign this weekend in their own backyard in the MOTIV Penguin Classic.

Watch the above video for highlights and to hear from the Penguins.

Some big time teams competed in the tournament, including fellow Final Four and national power Arkansas State University.

The Penguins went 4-1 on the day and finished as the No. 1 seed heading into tomorrow’s tournament finale with a 257 edge in total points. Junior Megan Grams claimed second place, while Kristen Moore and Emma Wrenn were sixth and seventh.

Seven different Penguins bowled a 200.