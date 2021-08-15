Youngstown team tops Puerto Rico, still unbeaten in PONY League World Series

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Baseball, generic

Adobe Stock

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown topped Puerto Rico 4-1 on Sunday in the 2021 PONY League World Series.

The tournament represents PONY Baseball’s 13 and 14-year-old age division.

Mason Petridis pitched a complete game one-hitter with a total of nine strikeouts for Youngstown.

Hunter Garvin led Youngstown with two hits and two RBIs. Jackson Cheeks and Jake Rynd each drove in a run in the victory.

Youngstown now joins the team from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, with an undefeated 2-0 record in the PONY League World Series.

Youngstown and will return to action in the division finals on Monday night at 8 p.m. against the winner of Puerto Rico and Washington County, PA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com