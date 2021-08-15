Youngstown team tops Puerto Rico, still unbeaten in PONY League World Series

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown topped Puerto Rico 4-1 on Sunday in the 2021 PONY League World Series.

The tournament represents PONY Baseball’s 13 and 14-year-old age division.

Mason Petridis pitched a complete game one-hitter with a total of nine strikeouts for Youngstown.

Hunter Garvin led Youngstown with two hits and two RBIs. Jackson Cheeks and Jake Rynd each drove in a run in the victory.

Youngstown now joins the team from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, with an undefeated 2-0 record in the PONY League World Series.

Youngstown and will return to action in the division finals on Monday night at 8 p.m. against the winner of Puerto Rico and Washington County, PA.