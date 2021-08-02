Youngstown State men’s basketball team announces upcoming non-conference schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team announced their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

The Penguins have nine non-conference games, six of which will be at home.

YSU will open the season on the road at Big 10 foe Penn State on November 10.

Three days later the Penguins will travel to Southeast Missouri State.

Youngstown State will play four-straight home games from November 19 to 24 for a multi-team event.

The event will feature St. Thomas (MN), Niagara and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Following the MTE, the Penguins will host Westminster November 24.

Three more non-conference games will be in December, two at the Beeghly Center featuring Central Michigan and Canisius.

The final game of the non-conference slate will be a road test at West Virginia.