Youngstown State bowling finishes second in MOTIV Penguin Classic

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s bowling team finished in second place at the MOTIV Penguin Classic on Sunday.

YSU fell to the winners Arkansas State at Holiday Bowl in Struthers.

The Penguins entered the day as the top seed, but fell to Red Wolves twice on the day.

YSU won the first game of the championship match but then fell behind 3-1 to Arkansas State before rallying to force a decisive Game 7.

The Red Wolves’ Faith Welch threw three strikes in the 10th frame to grab the win for the Red Wolves.

Youngstown State finished with a 9-4 record in head-to-head play for the tournament, and it led the 10-team field with a 197.2 average.

The Penguins’ next tournament will be Oct. 29-31 at the Adelphi “Dezy Strong” Classic.