Youngstown native inducted into Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WKBN) – Youngstown native Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik was inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday at the Hard Rock Casino.

Both the Class of 2020 and 2021 were inducted. Pavlik is part of the 2021 class.

Pavlik fought four times in Atlantic City, posting a 2-2 record.

Courtesy of Joe Schiavoni

But one of his most memorable bouts of his career came in the city, beating Jermain Taylor in 2007 for the WBC and WBO World MIddleweight Titles.

Pavlik also beat Gary Lockett the following year in Atlantic City.

His two losses came to Bernard Hopkins (2008) and Sergio Martinez (2010)

Pavlik finished his professional career 40-2 with 34 knockouts.