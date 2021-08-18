Youngstown loses a heartbreaker in the Pony League World Series championship game

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Brownsville topped Youngstown 11-10 in eight innings to win the 2021 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pony League World Series on Wednesday night.

HIGHLIGHTS! Brownsville, TX & Youngstown, OH combine for 21 runs. The last time 20+ runs were posted in a PLWS championship game came in 1981! Brownsville defeats Youngstown by a final of 11-10. #plws2021 pic.twitter.com/DGM3P3priK — PONY World Series (@plws2021) August 19, 2021

Brownsville owned leads of four runs and threes runs at multiple points in the game, but Youngstown continually battled back to tie the game.

The team from Texas plated two runs in the top of the eight inning to take the lead for good. Youngstown cut the deficit to just a run, but a diving catch by Jorge Garza Jr. secured the first Pony League World Series for Brownsville.

Alexis Lopez went 4-4 with four runs scored and two RBI in the win. Ruben Lopez tallied three hits with four RBI and three runs scored.

Youngstown was led by Carter Wilson who went 4-6 with three RBI and three runs scored.

It was Youngstown’s second appearance in the Pony League World Series all-time, with the previous trip back in 1955.

Youngstown is the first Ohio team to advance to the championship game since 1997.

The team finished as the Pony League World Series runner-up, and went 3-1 in the tournament with two wins over Washington County, PA and one win over Bayamon, Puerto Rico.