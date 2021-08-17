Youngstown advances to Pony League World Series championship game

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown rolled past Washington Country 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday to advance to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pony League World Series Championship.

The team is the first from Ohio to reach the championship since 1997.

Youngstown advances to their second ever Championship Game. Its’ previous trip came in 1955, a 4-0 loss to Washington, PA.

Hunter Garvin went 2-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the win for Youngstown. He also pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts in the victory. Dom Cubellis closed out the fifth inning to secure the victory on the mound.

Jacob Hayes and Jake Rynd each were 2-for-3 with an RBI on the night. Hayes and Anthony Triveri had two runs scored apiece.

Quinn Meola drove in a run on a double in the first. Carter Wilson added a sacrifice fly out in the midst of the six run fourth inning.

Washington County aided the Youngstown offense by committing six errors.

Youngstown advances to face the winner of Brownsville, Texas and Johnstown, Pennsylvania in the championship game, which is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Washington Park.