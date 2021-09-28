‘You gotta expect chaos’: YSU looking to bounce back at Northern Iowa’s dome

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The goal of the YSU football team this week is to put last Saturday’s 38-35 loss to Western Illinois behind them.

Watch the video above to hear from the Penguins as they get ready for Northern Iowa.

The Penguins have seven league games in front of them, six of which will come against teams ranked in the top 25. That includes this Saturday at Northern Iowa, an environment that head coach Doug Phillips describes simply as…

“Chaos. You gotta expect chaos,” says Phillips. “You need to adapt to it and be able to execute in. And never take anything for granted. Never feel comfortable. So we have to do a great job in our preparation this week to understand that it’s going to be very chaotic. They’re probably going to have a packed house of 16,000 people. It’s going to be loud. The sidelines are close. It’s AstroTurf. We’re wearing different type shoes. And we can’t focus on any of that but just to expect it and be able to overcome that.”

“The dome is really cool. They pack it. It’s loud in there. I wouldn’t call it intimidating, but it’s a different experience,” says Penguins senior lineman Dan Becker. “Some of the guys who haven’t played in domes, or played there might walk in and be in awe. So we have to be mature and go in there and not think it’s too big for us.”

The Penguins will be looking for their first win at the UNI-dome since 1999. They kickoff at Northern Iowa Saturday at 5 p.m.