Workhorse runner Reyes excelled at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, New York (WKBN) – Coach Paul Pasqualoni could never have imagined what a workhorse he had out of Struthers High School in Walter Reyes (3,005 rushing yards as a Wildcat) in his recruiting class of 2000.

Reyes set the Carrier Dome rushing record (2,239) as he finished his career with 3,424 yards on the ground while scoring 45 touchdowns.

As a junior (in 2003), Reyes closed out the campaign by carrying the ball 253 times for 1,347 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 375 yards. In the third game of the season, he raced for 241 yards and scored four touchdowns against Central Florida on September 20.

In 2004, Walter made First-Team All-Big East while only playing in nine games (of 12) as a senior.

Walter Reyes, RB/Syracuse

2004: 803 rushing yards, 7 TDs

2003: 1347 rushing yards, 20 TDs

2003 Orange Results

Orange 38 Notre Dame 12

Rutgers 14 Orange

West Virginia 34 Orange 23

Miami, FL 17 Orange 10

Orange 41 Temple 17

Pitt 34 Orange 14

Orange 39 Boston College 14

Virginia Tech 51 Orange 7

Orange 34 Toledo 7

Orange 38 Central Florida 14

Louisville 30 Orange 20

Orange 49 North Carolina 47

