Wilmington storms back to down Sharpsville

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Wilmington trailed 21-0 in the second quarter before storming back to post a 28-27 victory over Sharpsville.

Ben Miller put the Greyhounds up with 8:08 remaining on a 14-yard touchdown.

Since falling to 4-1 Liberty-Benton (35-14), the Greyhounds have won their last three outings by a combined score of 92-37.

Wilmington has now defeated Sharpsville in each of their last eight meetings.

The ‘Hounds will face Farrell next Friday.

The Blue Devils’ combination of Caullin Summers to Garen Levis connected on four touchdowns. Sharpsville falls to 3-3. The Blue Devils last topped Wilmington in 2015 (42-7).

Sharpsville will play at Kennedy Catholic next Saturday.

