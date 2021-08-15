Wilmington aiming for another district title, deep playoff run this season

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Last season, Wilmington won its fifth consecutive District 10 title. Over the last five years, Wilmington has made three trips to the state championship game and racked up an impressive 61-8 record. The team has no plans of dropping off this season.

“We just want to compete each day and that’s our goal to be the best we can be,” said Wilmington senior Luke Edwards. “We don’t want to be the group that drops off.”

“They want to leave their imprint,” said Wilmington Head Coach Brandon Phillian. “They don’t want to be known as they group that maybe let things slip or let down this team and this program. So, I think they’re very excited to create their own identity, to leave their own legacy and to make their own imprint on this football team and program.”

The Greyhounds return just a handful of starters from last year’s championship team.

“We’ll return two starters on offense. We’ll return three starters on defense,” Phillian said. “A lot of positions to fill this year, and I think that’s maybe added an element of excitement of the heat acclimatization week. The fact that we got so many open spots and everybody is given a fair and equal opportunity to compete and earn those spots.”

“There’s just been such a high compete level for positions and play time because we don’t have what we used to have,” said senior Skyler Sholler. “But we’re going to work for it and we’re going to end up being better.”

To keep up their winning tradition, the Greyhounds must fill the void on the offensive line.

“If I’m being totally honest, that may be the biggest key that will determine what kind of success we have this season,” Phillian said. “How well we can replace those four departed starters on that offensive line. We obviously return Brayden Penwell. We expect him to be a starter for us this year. We got seniors in Elon Horchler, Skyler Sholler, Ashton Williamson. Those guys from the senior group are certainly working hard right now.”

“The line last year, they were almost all 300 pounds,” Edwards added. “That’s not our typical O-line here. Usually we have smaller guys that compete hard, but we still have some big guys up front. I know they’re going to work hard and compete and definitely be good this year.”