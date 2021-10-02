Westminster rolls past Thiel; Titans stay perfect in conference play

Westminster rolled past Thiel 49-14 in President’s Athletic Conference action at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Titans scored 28 first-quarter points and never looked back in their third straight victory.

Westminster quarterback Cole Konieczka tossed for 165 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Kevin Brown, Jalen Washington, Damon Maul and Matthew Randza all caught touchdown passes in the victory.

Ryan Gomes opened the scoring for the Titans with a six-yard touchdown run.

The Westminster defense also was strong. Shamar Love returned a fumble for a touchdown, while Saadiq Ferrell recovered a fumble in the endzone for another score.

Westminster now leads the all-time series with Thiel 50-21-7.

Westminster improves to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the PAC. The Titans will hit the road to Carnegie Mellon next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Thiel drops to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the PAC. The Tomcats will visit Bethany next Saturday at 4:30 p.m.