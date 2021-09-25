Westminster and Grove City go down to the wire in Game of the Week thriller

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster Senior Quarterback Cole Koniecza’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Denny Dennison proved to be the different in the Titans’s 33-32 win over Grove City in President’s Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Watch the video above to see complete highlights of the game.

Westminster defensive back intercepted Grove City quarterback Josh Ehst in the final minute of the fourth quarter to seal up the win.

Konieczka completed 20-33 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns with a pair of interceptions for Westminster.

Ryan Gomes amassed 87 rushing yards in the win for the Titans.

Grove City’s Josh Ehst completed 22-36 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

Wolverines’ wide receiver Cody Gustafson caught 13 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman running back Nico Flati finished with 67 yards on the ground.

Grove City got on the scoreboard first on Parker Kilgore’s pick-six, giving the Wolverines a 7-0 lead.

Ehst tossed touchdown passes to Scott Fraser and Gustafson, helping Grove City build a 20-0 lead.

Westminster got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on Konieczka’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Sharon graduate Ty Eilam.

The Titans added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. Isiah Canton scampered in from five yards out, while Brayden Thimons plunged in from a yard away, giving Westminster a 21-20 advantage.

Grove City recaptured the lead on Clayton Parrish’s three-yard run, which made it 26-21 Wolverines.

Later in the fourth quarter, Chevy Dawson hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Konieczka giving Westminster a 32-27 lead.

Grove City answered back when Josh Ehst connected with Cody Gustafson on a 43-yard touchdown pass, giving the Wolverines a 32-27 advantage, setting the stage for one final rally by Westminster.

With the win, Westminster improves to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in President’s Athletic Conference action.

The Titans will travel to Thiel next Saturday in a game that will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Grove City drops to 3-1 on the season, and 2-1 in PAC action. The Wolverines will hit the road to meet Waynesburg next Saturday at 1 p.m.