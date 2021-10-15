Western Reserve standout breaks two records in Blue Devils’ win

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Western Reserve Blue Devils, High School Football

Adobe Stock

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve’s David Altiere broke two school records in the Blue Devils’ 56-22 win over Sebring in Week Nine of the high school football season.

Altiere amassed 338 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the victory. Both of those are new single-game school records.

With the win, Western Reserve improves to 5-4 on the season.

Sebring drops to 1-6 on the campaign.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com