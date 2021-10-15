Western Reserve standout breaks two records in Blue Devils’ win

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve’s David Altiere broke two school records in the Blue Devils’ 56-22 win over Sebring in Week Nine of the high school football season.

Altiere amassed 338 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the victory. Both of those are new single-game school records.

With the win, Western Reserve improves to 5-4 on the season.

Sebring drops to 1-6 on the campaign.