West Branch drops 77 points in conference win

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Warriors continued their incredible season, moving to 9-0 on the year with a 77-0 win over Minerva.
West Branch (9-0, 5-0) will close out the regular season with a visit to Salem.
