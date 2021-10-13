West Branch claims eighth consecutive conference Title

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls’ soccer team topped Salem 1-0 to win the Eastern Buckeye Conference Title on Wednesday night.

The Warriors have now won eight consecutive EBC crowns.

Four minutes into the game, West Branch’s Chloe Dennison scored the game’s only goal, finding the bottom right corner, giving the Warriors the lead for good.

In the end, the Warriors’ defense held up, picking up the shutout victory.

With the win, West Branch improves to 11-3-2 overall on the season.

Salem drops to 15-2 on the campaign.