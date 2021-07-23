Wellsville twins to power Tigers offense this season

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – After losing senior quarterback Troy Carter, there will be a new starter and some twin telepathy powering the Wellsville offense this upcoming season.

“The way these young men have come together. You know, they lost a big leader with Troy Carter last year, who was a four-year starting quarterback,” Wellsville Head Coach Robert “Moose” Ramsey said. “There’s people willing to step up and make the change and want to be that leader. To see kids fighting for that position is a good thing.”

One player that has stepped up is senior wideout Valen Krzyston.

“Valen has really taken a lead on that right now,” Ramsey said. “He’s always been out backup quarterback since he’s been a freshman with Troy. He’s just such a good athlete. We couldn’t afford to put him on the sidelines and say you’re job is the backup, so he learned both positions as he was coming up through. He started a few games, two games, for us because Troy was out with a concussion Troy’s sophomore year. So, he’s been in the ranks. He’s still a little green, but he’s doing well.”

Kryzton will have his pick of targets to throw to, including junior Isaiah Greathouse and his twin brother, Garrett. All three recorded over 500 receiving yards last season.

“On some things we’re very similar,” senior Garrett Krzyston said. “It’s really cool to play with him, too. It’s like we got that connection. We know where we’re going to be. We know what we’re going to do. It’s really awesome.”

Along with that brotherly bond, the Tigers are hoping their speed will be a game changer this fall.

“We got a whole bunch of athletes with speed,” Junior Isaiah Greathouse added. “We can work in an open field and do damage.”