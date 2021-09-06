Week Three contenders for the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books with plenty of big performances standing out throughout the area.

Here are a few of the ones that caught some eyes in our weekly Big 22 Update.

Watch the video above to see this week’s contenders.

We begin in Campbell with Valley Christian. Eagles junior wideout Veshun Gurley was a pest to the McDonalds defense Saturday night. Despite having two touchdown receptions called back for illegal man downfield penalties, Gurley caught four passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in their win big win over the Blue Devils.

Hubbard is one of the lone undefeated teams in the area and that has a lot to do with standout running back TC Caffey. The senior had his third straight game with at least 200 yards on the ground Friday, racking up 226 yards and four touchdowns. For the year, Caffey has amassed 890 yards and 12 TDs in just three games.

One of the other unbeaten teams is West Branch and the Warriors haven’t missed a beat with new starting quarterback Dru DeShields. The junior lit up the scoreboard on Friday night, throwing for more touchdowns than incompletions. DeShields finished the night 22 of 26 passing for 235 yards and five touchdown passes.

Finally our Player of the Game from this past week went to Garrettsville Garfield’s Anthony Demma.

The G-Men senior thrashed the Warren JFK defense for 139 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

He also had 34 yards receiving and an interception on defense as Garfield topped JFK in our Game of the Week.