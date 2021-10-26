‘We really are outsiders’: YSU looking to ‘fight, bite, and scratch’ their way into league contention

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University football team will face a tall task this Saturday when it welcomes nationally-ranked South Dakota State to Stambaugh Stadium.

The Jackrabbits come in as the top-scoring team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this year, averaging over 41 points per game.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as it prepares for South Dakota State.

“It’s a home game. It’s going to be a good environment. We’re here to take the challenge,” said YSU defensive back Quincy Lenton. “We know about their offense, and we know what comes with it, and we’re up for the challenge this week.”

“I think we love the underdog role,” said YSU offensive lineman Aidan Parker. “I think this team likes that. No one has really favored us in any game we played this year, whether it be Incarnate Word, Missouri State, anything. So I think we kind of thrive in that role. We bring a chip on our shoulder to these kind of games and try to get the upset.”

“We got to fight each and every week. We have to have a chip on our shoulder,” said YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “When you look at this league, we really are outsiders, trying to fight, bite and scratch to be a part of it and to compete. We got to take that type of mentality, which I think fits Youngstown. I think that fits the grit. I think that fits the community and people we are and we got to go in a battle and fight as hard as we can.”

The Penguins and Jackrabbits kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.