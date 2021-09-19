Watch: Will bulldozing run or one-handed grab top late game heroics in our Plays of the Week?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books here in the Valley, and just four local teams remain unbeaten.

West Branch, Hubbard and South Range in Ohio and Farrell in western Pennsylvania remain without a loss.

Sports Team 27 shot 14 games this past week and we went back and looked at all the footage and found the best of the best from the week that was.

