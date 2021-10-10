WATCH: Play of the Year candidate highlights Week 8’s Plays of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just two more weeks of the high school football regular season remain as several area teams are battling to reach the postseason.

Sports Team 27 went back and looked at all the footage from Week 8 and we found the best of the best in our Plays of the Week.

Plays of the Week is sponsored by Acura of Boardman and Boardman Mitsubishi.

Watch the video above to see the best plays from Week 8.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.