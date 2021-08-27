Watch: Lowellville starts the scoring on opening drive bomb

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville wasted little time finding the end zone Friday night in the home opener against Campbell.
Junior quarterback Vinny Ballone went deep to sophomore wideout Braylen Dabney for a 44-yard touchdown.
The Rockets jumped out to an early 7-0 lead.
Watch the video above to see the highlight.
