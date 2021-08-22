WATCH: Highlight reel catches headline first edition of our Plays of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 1 of the high school football season in the Valley is in the book with local Ohio teams a week into the season while Pennsylvania will kick-off this week.

This past week, Sports Team 27 shot 17 games and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best in our Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above to see who captured the top spot this week.

