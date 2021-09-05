Watch: Can big hits and hurdles unseat Hubbard’s TC Caffey for top spot in Plays of the Week?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 3 of the high school football season in the Valley is in the books and the cream started to rise to the top, with several area teams staying unbeaten.

Just eight teams remain unbeaten as Fitch, Hubbard, West Branch, Salem, South Range, LaBrae, Lowellville and Farrell all remain without a loss.

Sports Team 27 shot 16 games this past week and we looked back at all the footage and found the best of the best in our Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above to see the top five plays from the week.

Plays of the Week is sponsored by Acura of Boardman and Boardman Mitsubishi.

