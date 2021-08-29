WATCH: Big runs, grabs and picks steal the show in Week 2 Plays of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week Two of the high school football season is in the books with several Valley teams moving to 2-0 on the season.

This week, Pennsylvania teams got their seasons started.

Sports Team 27 shot 16 games this past week and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best in our Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above to see the top five plays from this past week.

Plays of the Week is sponsored by Acura of Boardman and Boardman Mitsubishi.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.