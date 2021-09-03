Watch: Big Newton Falls run ERASED by strip at last second by Mineral Ridge

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some highlight-reel plays early Friday night in Mineral Ridge in the Rams’ battle with Newton Falls.
It started with a Carter Rapczak kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game (video below).
Later in the first half, Mason Miller charges for the Rams and erases a major gain near the endzone to flip a potential touchdown into a turnover. Watch the video at the top of the page to see that play.
